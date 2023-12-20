Sage Capital Advisors llc Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

