Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

