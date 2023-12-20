Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $3.96 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Shares of GD opened at $253.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

