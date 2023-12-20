Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $314,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned about 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

BATS:FNOV opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $405.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

