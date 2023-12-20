Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $422,000 Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 553.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.08%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

