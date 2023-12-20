Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $527,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.82. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

