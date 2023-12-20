Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

