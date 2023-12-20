Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 560 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

