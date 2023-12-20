Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,407,000 after buying an additional 450,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.