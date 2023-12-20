Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $20.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $219.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.78 and its 200 day moving average is $202.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

