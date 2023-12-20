Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TIP opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.