Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 335 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 41,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,823,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.73. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day moving average of $155.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

