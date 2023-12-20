Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

