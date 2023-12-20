Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Invests $670,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

