Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 198,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

