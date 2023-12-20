Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 237,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,185,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

