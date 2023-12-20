Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,910 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHD opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

