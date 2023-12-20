Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,965,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

