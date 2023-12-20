Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes $3.11 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.74. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

