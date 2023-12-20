Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes $439,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

