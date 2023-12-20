Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $264.45. 1,547,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,297 shares of company stock valued at $195,502,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

