Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 175,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,499,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Salesforce by 10.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,090. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,711,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,711,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 862,297 shares of company stock worth $195,502,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

