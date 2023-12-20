Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average of $217.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $266.58.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 862,297 shares of company stock worth $195,502,760. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

