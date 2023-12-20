Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,278. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $73.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $361.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

