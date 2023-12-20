Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Shares in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.28% of Erasca as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 63.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERAS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of ERAS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 341,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $302.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.78. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 721,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,926.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,899,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,799,918.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 493,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,996.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 721,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,926.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,899,360 shares in the company, valued at $21,799,918.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,761,850 shares of company stock worth $3,318,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

