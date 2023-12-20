Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 89,056 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Alaska Air Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.07% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after buying an additional 1,349,610 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,293,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. 1,137,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,963. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.