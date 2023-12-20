Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 12.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone worth $60,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,688. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

