Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,560 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.66% of GEN Restaurant Group worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $36,940.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $73,702.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.4 %

GEN Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 38.14%.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.