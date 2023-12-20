Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,166.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.01. 944,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,274. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.