Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.47. 594,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

