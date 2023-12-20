Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,910 shares during the period. Capital Southwest makes up about 3.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 1.68% of Capital Southwest worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 98.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 75,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,237. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $940.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Capital Southwest’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 121.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.