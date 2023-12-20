Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comstock Resources worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,185. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

