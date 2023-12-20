Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 440.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.77% of uniQure worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 18.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in uniQure by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

uniQure Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 991,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88. uniQure has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $317.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.