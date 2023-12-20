Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $340,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 872,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.21 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,753,529.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,733.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,753,529.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,733.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,170,055.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,781,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650,351.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,264 shares of company stock valued at $59,218,675. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

