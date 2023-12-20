Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BTI shares. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,355,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.