Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $580,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.56. The stock had a trading volume of 787,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,379. The stock has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $185.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

