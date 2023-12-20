Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.16% of Precigen worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 88.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Precigen Trading Down 1.7 %

Precigen stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 402,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,417. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 356,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,138.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

