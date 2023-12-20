Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 10,035,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,552,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.