Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.1 %

WBA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,395. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

