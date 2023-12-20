Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Snowflake accounts for about 0.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $202.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,948 shares of company stock valued at $56,601,528. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

