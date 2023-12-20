Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $642,000 in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.53% of Verde Clean Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter worth $526,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter worth $128,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of VGAS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 6,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,124. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels ( NASDAQ:VGAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

