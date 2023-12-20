Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $757,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.18% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after buying an additional 200,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Carriage Services by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Carriage Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 45,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,834. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $383.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.18 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

