Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.41% of Genesis Energy worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GEL traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Genesis Energy

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

