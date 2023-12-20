Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 81,933 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,933 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 1.42% of Sera Prognostics worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Sera Prognostics news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,700 shares in the company, valued at $823,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sera Prognostics stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 265,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,474. The firm has a market cap of $205.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,534.24% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

