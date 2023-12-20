Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.09% of PureCycle Technologies worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after acquiring an additional 814,248 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 202,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,288,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,583. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $641.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Roth Capital lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

