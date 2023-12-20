Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. 6,036,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,342,709. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

