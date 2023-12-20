Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 56,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,823,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,583,754. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

