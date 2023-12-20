Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $850,000 Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
HighPeak Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 99,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.59. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.
HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on HPK. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.
About HighPeak Energy
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
