Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.22% of LiveVox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LiveVox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveVox by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,706,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 317,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveVox by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,393,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LiveVox by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox Price Performance

LVOX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. 17,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,620. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.06 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts anticipate that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVOX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LiveVox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LiveVox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LiveVox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LiveVox

LiveVox Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.