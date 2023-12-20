Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 3.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

EPD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 1,246,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

